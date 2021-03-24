Belgium wins Group E opener, Czech Republic thrashes Estonia

BRUSSELS (AP) — Top-ranked Belgium produced a subdued but controlled display to start its qualifying campaign for the 2022 World…

BRUSSELS (AP) — Top-ranked Belgium produced a subdued but controlled display to start its qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup with a 3-1 win over Wales on Wednesday, while Czech Republic hammered Estonia 6-2 in the group’s other game.

After conceding an early goal, the Belgians quickly recovered with goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard and Romelu Lukaku to put an end to its four-game winless run against Wales.

In Lublin, Estonia scored an early goal but could not hold on to its lead as Tomas Soucek netted a hat trick for the Czechs.

The Belgians, who top the FIFA world rankings, travel to the Czech Republic on Saturday in Group E.

Having lost midfielder Joe Allen just seven minutes into the match because of muscle injury, Wales looked set for a difficult evening at Den Dreef stadium in the city of Leuven.

But it was instead the hosts who were caught cold after a succession of quick passes that opened the Belgium defense on the break. The move was concluded by Harry Wilson, who beat Thibaut Courtois with a low shot from Gareth Bale’s first-touch assist.

The hosts were left unimpressed and got a quick equalizer. Lurking near the box unmarked, Kevin De Bruyne was set up by Thorgan Hazard, found some space and unleashed a precise shot from the edge of the area into the net in the 22nd minute.

The visitors were made to pay for their sloppy defending six minutes later as Hazard connected with a cross from Thomas Meunier at the far post and headed home after his marker fell down on the turf.

Belgium then took control of the midfield as Wales struggled to string passes together.

The visitors imposed a strong press at the start of the second half and pushed higher up the pitch, but struggled to create chances despite enjoying more possession.

Belgium doubled its lead after Chris Mepham fouled Dries Mertens in the box with 20 minutes left as Lukaku cooly converted from the spot.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.