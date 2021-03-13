CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine update | Vaccine appointments required in Va. | Biden boosts US vaccine goal | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Basilashvili beats Bautista Agut…

Basilashvili beats Bautista Agut to win Qatar Open

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 2:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Nikoloz Basilashvili downed Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the final of the Qatar Open for his fourth ATP title.

The Georgian earned the first two break points at 3-2 in the second set, and he took his chance before going on to close out the match in 90 minutes.

Basilashvili had only won two matches from his previous 16 going into the tournament, but he saved a match point to defeat Roger Federer in the quarterfinals.

“I had zero expectations, for sure, to win (the) tournament,” said Basilashvili, who has now won his last four finals.

Bautista Agut ended Andrey Rublev’s title defense in the semifinals.

“Hopefully I come back next year and try to get the title again,” the 13th-ranked Spanish player said.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

JAIC's Joint Common Foundation is ready to accelerate AI across Defense Department

Catch up on all the sessions from Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Biden undoes Trump memo skeptical of agency performance metrics

A strong Army in pursuit of data dominance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up