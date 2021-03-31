All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Toronto
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|New York
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|1
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|St. Louis
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|.000
|1
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|San Diego
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|San Francisco
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 3, Cleveland 2
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0
Kansas City 14, Texas 10
L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 8, Oakland 1
Seattle 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings
Baltimore at Boston, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Means 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (Javier 0-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 3
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0
San Diego 8, Arizona 7
St. Louis 11, Cincinnati 6
Colorado 8, L.A. Dodgers 5
Seattle 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.