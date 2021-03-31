All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 1 0 1.000 _ Toronto 1 0 1.000 _…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 1 0 1.000 _ Toronto 1 0 1.000 _ Baltimore 0 0 .000 ½ Boston 0 0 .000 ½ New York 0 1 .000 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 1 0 1.000 _ Kansas City 1 0 1.000 _ Chicago 0 1 .000 1 Cleveland 0 1 .000 1 Minnesota 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 1 0 1.000 _ Los Angeles 1 0 1.000 _ Seattle 1 0 1.000 _ Oakland 0 1 .000 1 Texas 0 1 .000 1

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 _ New York 0 0 .000 ½ Washington 0 0 .000 ½ Atlanta 0 1 .000 1 Miami 0 1 .000 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 _ Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 _ St. Louis 1 0 1.000 _ Chicago 0 1 .000 1 Cincinnati 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB Colorado 1 0 1.000 _ San Diego 1 0 1.000 _ Arizona 0 1 .000 1 Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1 San Francisco 0 1 .000 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 3, Cleveland 2

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0

Kansas City 14, Texas 10

L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 8, Oakland 1

Seattle 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

Baltimore at Boston, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Means 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Javier 0-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0

San Diego 8, Arizona 7

St. Louis 11, Cincinnati 6

Colorado 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Seattle 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

