Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

March 31, 2021, 11:34 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 1 0 1.000 _
Toronto 1 0 1.000 _
Baltimore 0 0 .000 ½
Boston 0 0 .000 ½
New York 0 1 .000 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Detroit 1 0 1.000 _
Kansas City 1 0 1.000 _
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 1 0 1.000 _
Los Angeles 1 0 1.000 _
Seattle 1 0 1.000 _
Oakland 0 1 .000 1
Texas 0 1 .000 1

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 _
New York 0 0 .000 ½
Washington 0 0 .000 ½
Atlanta 0 1 .000 1
Miami 0 1 .000 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 _
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 _
St. Louis 1 0 1.000 _
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
Cincinnati 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB
Colorado 1 0 1.000 _
San Diego 1 0 1.000 _
Arizona 0 1 .000 1
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1
San Francisco 0 1 .000 1

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 3, Cleveland 2

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0

Kansas City 14, Texas 10

L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 8, Oakland 1

Seattle 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

Baltimore at Boston, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Means 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Javier 0-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0

San Diego 8, Arizona 7

St. Louis 11, Cincinnati 6

Colorado 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Seattle 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

