All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ Boston 0 0 .000 _ New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ Boston 0 0 .000 _ New York 0 0 .000 _ Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 _ Cleveland 0 0 .000 _ Detroit 0 0 .000 _ Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 0 0 .000 _ Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ Oakland 0 0 .000 _ Seattle 0 0 .000 _ Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 0 0 .000 _ Miami 0 0 .000 _ New York 0 0 .000 _ Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _ Washington 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 _ Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _ Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _ Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _ St. Louis 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 0 0 .000 _ Colorado 0 0 .000 _ Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ San Diego 0 0 .000 _ San Francisco 0 0 .000 _

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 0, 7 innings

Atlanta 5, Boston 3, 7 innings

Milwaukee 6, Texas 3

Colorado 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings

Arizona 3, Cleveland 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 4

Pittsburgh 1, Minnesota 1, 7 innings

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Detroit (Boyd 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-0), 10:05 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Boston 3, 7 innings

Milwaukee 6, Texas 3

Colorado 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings

Arizona 3, Cleveland 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 4

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 12:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0) at San Diego (Darvish 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-0), 7:09 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.