All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 15 9 .625 _ Boston 15 10 .600 ½ New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 15 9 .625 _ Boston 15 10 .600 ½ New York 14 11 .560 1½ Tampa Bay 11 15 .423 5 Baltimore 10 16 .385 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Kansas City 15 8 .652 _ Chicago 12 11 .522 3 Detroit 12 11 .522 3 Minnesota 10 15 .400 6 Cleveland 10 16 .385 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 16 9 .640 _ Texas 14 10 .583 1½ Los Angeles 13 11 .542 2½ Seattle 11 11 .500 3½ Houston 6 14 .300 7½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Miami 14 5 .737 _ Atlanta 14 12 .538 3½ Washington 10 9 .526 4 New York 11 11 .500 4½ Philadelphia 12 14 .462 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 14 9 .609 _ Milwaukee 13 11 .542 1½ Pittsburgh 13 13 .500 2½ St. Louis 8 10 .444 3½ Cincinnati 7 19 .269 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 12 12 .500 _ Los Angeles 11 11 .500 _ Colorado 12 14 .462 1 San Francisco 10 12 .455 1 Arizona 8 14 .364 3

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Boston 8, Minnesota 3

Detroit at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Boston (Pérez 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Baltimore 1

Miami 10, N.Y. Mets 2

Washington 11, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 16, Atlanta 5

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 1, 7 innings

Texas 12, Chicago Cubs 8

Chicago White Sox 7, Arizona 4

Oakland 9, San Francisco 3

Kansas City 6, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 8 innings

San Diego at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 12:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-2) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 0-1), 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Boston (Pérez 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-0), 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Arizona (TBD), 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Quintana 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

