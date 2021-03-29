CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine rollout decides Md. health chief's fate | Latest vaccine numbers | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

March 29, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Toronto 15 9 .625 _
Boston 15 10 .600 ½
New York 14 11 .560
Tampa Bay 11 15 .423 5
Baltimore 10 16 .385 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 15 8 .652 _
Chicago 12 11 .522 3
Detroit 12 11 .522 3
Minnesota 10 15 .400 6
Cleveland 10 16 .385

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 16 9 .640 _
Texas 14 10 .583
Los Angeles 13 11 .542
Seattle 11 11 .500
Houston 6 14 .300

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 14 5 .737 _
Atlanta 14 12 .538
Washington 10 9 .526 4
New York 11 11 .500
Philadelphia 12 14 .462

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 14 9 .609 _
Milwaukee 13 11 .542
Pittsburgh 13 13 .500
St. Louis 8 10 .444
Cincinnati 7 19 .269

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Diego 12 12 .500 _
Los Angeles 11 11 .500 _
Colorado 12 14 .462 1
San Francisco 10 12 .455 1
Arizona 8 14 .364 3

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Boston 8, Minnesota 3

Pittsburgh 2, Baltimore 1

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 16, Atlanta 5

Texas 12, Chicago Cubs 8

Chicago White Sox 7, Arizona 4

Oakland 9, San Francisco 3

Kansas City 6, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 8 innings

Detroit at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-2) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 0-1), 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Boston (Pérez 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-0), 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Arizona (TBD), 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Quintana 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Baltimore 1

Miami 10, N.Y. Mets 2

Washington 11, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 16, Atlanta 5

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 1, 7 innings

Texas 12, Chicago Cubs 8

Chicago White Sox 7, Arizona 4

Oakland 9, San Francisco 3

Kansas City 6, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 8 innings

San Diego at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 12:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-2) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 0-1), 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Boston (Pérez 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-0), 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Arizona (TBD), 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Quintana 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Second stage of Chinese telecom ban producing unintended consequences

Air Force working on strategy to make data more accessible for future systems

Biden undoes Trump memo skeptical of agency performance metrics

Biden announces nominee to lead beleaguered VA accountability office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up