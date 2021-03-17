AUTO RACING: NASCAR’s top series all coming East to Atlanta

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Site: Hampton, Georgia Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m. Track:…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Site: Hampton, Georgia

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m.

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Race distance: 325 laps, 500 miles.

Last year: Kevin Harvick won after starting ninth.

Last race: Martin Truex Jr. took the lead on a restart with 25 laps to go and won at Phoenix Raceway.

Fast facts: Denny Hamlin continues to lead the point standings and has finished in the top five in four of five races. Team Penske teammates Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano are second and third. … Truex and Kyle Larson round out the top five and are two of the five different winners in the series so far. … Kurt Busch is 10th in points but has led just two laps.

Next race: March 28, Bristol, Tennessee

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

EchoPark 250

Site: Hampton, Georgia

Schedule: Saturday, race, 5 p.m.

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Race distance: 200 laps, 308 miles

Last year: A.J. Allmendinger won after starting 30th, the deepest starting spot in the field of any race winner in the series last year.

Last race: Austin Cindric became the first repeat winner in the series this year, beating 18-year-old rookie Ty Gibbs in a restart with two laps to go.

Fast facts: Cindric, the defending series champion, has finished in the top five in all five races this season. He leads the points race followed by Daniel Hemrick, Jeb Burton, Allmendinger and Harrison Burton. … Gibbs is 15th in points despite having raced just twice. He won his first career start on the road course at Daytona.

Next race: April 9, Martinsville, Virginia.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Fr8Auctions 200

Site: Hampton, Georgia

Schedule: Saturday, race, 2:30 p.m.

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Race distance: 130 laps, 200 miles

Last year: Grant Enfinger won after starting fifth.

Last race: John Hunter Nemechek won after starting third at Las Vegas.

Fast facts: Nemechek’s victory moved him past Ben Rhodes and into the series points lead after three races. Rhodes won the first two events of the season. … Nemechek has led 122 laps through three races. Defending series champion Sheldon Creed is next with 25. … Nemechek and Rhodes are the only drivers with three top 10 finishes. … 55 different drivers have already participated in the series this year.

Next race: March 27, Bristol, Tennessee.

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton completed his sixth championship season in seven years even though Max Verstappen held off the Mercedes duo of Hamilton and Valterri Bottas for his second victory of the season.

Next race: Bahrain Grand Prix, March 28, Sakhir, Bahrain (season opener)

INDYCAR

Last race: Scott Dixon clinched his sixth series championship, holding off Josef Newgarden despite Newgarden’s Dixon-matching fourth victory of the season.

Next race: April 18, Birmingham, Alabama (season opener)

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last race: Josh Hart won Top Fuel and J.R. Todd in Funny Car at the Gatornationals.

Next event: TBD, Pomona, California; April 16-18, Las Vegas.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CARS

Next event: March 19-20, Paige, Texas.

