AUTO RACING: NASCAR goes dirt racing in Tenn.; F1 debuts

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

FOOD CITY DIRT RACE

Site: Bristol, Tennessee

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying races, 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m.; 6:30 p.m., and 6:45 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m.

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

Race distance: 250 laps, 133.25 miles.

Last year: Brad Keselowski won after starting from the pole (on concrete).

Last race: Ryan Blaney negated a dominating performance by Kyle Larson, passing him for the lead with eight laps remaining to win at Atlanta.

Fast facts: Larson has moved from fifth to second in the points race behind Denny Hamlin. … Larson led 269 of the 325 laps and won the first two stages at Atlanta. The 269 laps led are more than any other driver has led through six races. … Hamlin, Larson and Kevin Harvick, who is sixth, all have five top-10 runs this season. … Bristol is the first of three straight short tracks on the schedule, but the series is off next week.

Next race: April 10, Martinsville, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Justin Allgaier took advantage when dominant Martin Truex Jr. was caught speeding on pit road and outran the 2017 Cup champion to the finish at Atlanta.

Next race: April 9, Martinsville, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt

Site: Bristol, Tennessee

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:05 p.m. and 5:35 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying races, 4:30 p.m., 4:45 p.m.; 5 p.m., and 5:15 p.m.; race, 8 p.m.

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

Race distance: 134 laps, 201 miles.

Last year: Sam Mayer won the lone race in mid-September after starting 17th.

Last race: Kyle Busch won for the 60th time in the series, pulling away over the last 30 laps to win at Atlanta.

Fast facts: John Hunter Nemechek, who drives for Busch, remained the series points leader with his fourth top-10 run in as many races. … Ben Rhodes, the winner of the season’s first two events, and 2020 champion Sheldon Creed are next with three-time series champion Matt Crafton fourth. … The series will return for a more traditional race on Bristol’s high-banked oval in September.

Next race: April 17, Richmond, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Bahrain Grand Prix

Site: Sakhir, Bahrain

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 11:a.m.-Noon; Saturday, practice, 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; qualifying, 11 a.m.-Noon; Sunday, race, 11 a.m.

Track: Bahrain International Circuit

Race distance: 57 laps, 191.5 miles.

Last year: Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez won on back-to-back weekends in November and December.

Last race: Max Verstappen won the 2020 season finale.

Fast facts: Hamilton heads into the F1 season opener having won four championships in a row, six of the last seven and seven overall in his career. … He’s won 11 races in each of the last three seasons, giving him 33 victories while starting in 58 of 59 events.

Next race: April 18, Imola, Italy.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Scott Dixon clinched his sixth series championship, holding off Josef Newgarden despite Newgarden’s Dixon-matching fourth victory of the season.

Next race: April 18, Birmingham, Alabama (season opener)

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last race: Josh Hart won Top Fuel and J.R. Todd in Funny Car at the Gatornationals.

Next event: TBD, Pomona, California; April 16-18, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next event: March 26, Osborn, Missouri; March 27, Eldon, Missouri.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

