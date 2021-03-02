CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

March 2, 2021, 5:23 PM

All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
American International 11 1 0 1 0 32 59 32 13 3 0
Army 10 4 1 3 1 30 60 41 13 5 1
Robert Morris 10 5 0 2 1 29 79 62 14 7 0
Canisius 8 5 0 1 1 24 42 34 8 5 0
RIT 7 5 1 0 0 23 64 59 9 7 2
Mercyhurst 7 8 1 1 1 23 64 59 8 11 1
Sacred Heart 6 6 1 1 2 23 40 51 6 8 2
Bentley 4 11 0 1 5 16 35 48 4 11 0
Niagara 3 9 3 0 2 15 46 60 4 10 3
Air Force 3 9 1 2 1 9 32 49 3 9 1
Holy Cross 3 9 0 2 0 7 30 52 4 12 0
Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

