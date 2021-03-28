At Belfast, Northern Ireland

United States 1 1—2 Northern Ireland 0 1—1 First half_1, United States, Reyna (Ream), 30th minute. Second half_2, United States,…

United States 1 1—2 Northern Ireland 0 1—1

First half_1, United States, Reyna (Ream), 30th minute.

Second half_2, United States, Pulisic, penalty kick, 59th minute. 3, Northern Ireland, McGinn (Lafferty), 88th minute.

Yellow cards_Saville, NI, 43rd. Red cards_None.

Referee_Robert Jenkins, Wales. Linesmen_Daniel Beckett, Wales; Johnathon Bryant, Wales.

A_0.

Lineups

United States_Zack Steffen; Aaron Long (Chris Richards, 62nd), Matt Miazga, Tim Ream; Sergiño Dest (Bryan Reynolds, 46th), Antonee Robinson, Kellyn Acosta (Luca del la Torre, 74th), Yunus Musah (Sebastian Lletget, 46th); Gio Reyna (Brendan Aaronson, 62nd), Jordan Siebatcheu (Daryl Dike, 62nd), Christian Pulisic

Northern Ireland_Conor Hazard; Conor McLaughlin, Daniel Ballard (Michael Smith, 79th), Matty Kennedy (Niall McGinn, 67th), George Saville (Jamal Lewis, 61st), Shayne Lavery (Alistair McCann, 62nd), Kyle Lafferty, Shane Ferguson (Paddy McNair, 62nd), Corry Evans (Dion Charles, 62nd), Jordan Thompson, Ciaron Brown

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.