Alessandro Del Piero joins ESPN as soccer analyst

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 2:37 PM

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Former Italy and Juventus star Alessandro Del Piero is joining ESPN as a soccer analyst.

The 46-year-old Del Piero, who retired after the 2014 season, will debut on ESPNFC this Saturday during postgame coverage of the Serie A match between Juventus and Lazio.

Del Piero scored 27 goals in 91 appearances from 1995-2008, helping Italy in the 2006 World Cup title. He played for Padova (1991-93), Juventus (1993-12), Sydney (2012-14) and Delhi Dynamos (2014).

He becomes part an ESPN soccer analyst group that includes Jürgen Klinsmann, Frank Lebeouf, Kasey Keller and Taylor Twellman.

Del Piero also will continue as an analyst with with Sky Sports Italia.

