Adam Yates wins 100th edition of Tour of Catalonia

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Adam Yates won the 100th edition of the Tour of Catalonia on Sunday, finishing ahead of his Ineos-Grenadiers teammates Richie Porte and Geraint Thomas.

Thomas De Gendt clinched the 133-kilometer (82-mile) seventh and final stage that ended in Barcelona.

Yates finished the seven-day race 45 seconds ahead of Porte and 49 seconds in front of Thomas.

Veteran Alejandro Valverde was fourth overall with Movistar, more than a minute behind Yates.

