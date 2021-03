Abierto Mexicano TELCEL Results

Wednesday At Fairmont Acapulco Princess Acapulco, Mexico Purse: $1,053,910 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Abierto…

ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at Fairmont Acapulco Princess (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Milos Raonic (4), Canada, 6-4, 6-2.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (7), Canada, def. Sebastian Korda, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Grigor Dimitrov (5), Bulgaria, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-2.

Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-4, 6-3.

Casper Ruud (8), Norway, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Stefanos Tsitsipas (1), Greece, def. John Isner, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Fabio Fognini (6), Italy, 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (3), France, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, 6-4, 6-4.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 7-5, 4-6, 10-8.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (4), Britain, def. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, and Tommy Paul, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.

Benoit Paire, France, and Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Franko Skugor, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek, United States, 2-6, 6-3, 10-6.

