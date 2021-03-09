9 horses added as late nominations to Triple Crown series

Nine horses have been made eligible to compete in this year's Triple Crown series with a $6,000 late payment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Nine horses have been made eligible to compete in this year’s Triple Crown series with a $6,000 late payment.

Tampa Bay Derby winner Helium and Gotham Stakes winner Weyburn were among the additions when payments were due Monday.

Other late nominees are: UAE Derby runner-up Panadol; Hockey Dad; Turf Paradise Derby winner It’s My House; Maythehorsebwithu; Tiz Mandate; Carrothers, and Back Ring Luck.

There are now 335 horses eligible to compete in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes.

Any horse not nominated during the early or late phases can become eligible through a supplemental payment due at the time of entry for each Triple Crown race. The Kentucky Derby fee is $200,000, the Preakness fee is $100,000, and the Belmont costs $50,000.

