CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Home » Sports » 2021 U.S. Soccer Schedule

2021 U.S. Soccer Schedule

The Associated Press

March 19, 2021, 1:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
(Won 1, Lost 0)

Sunday, Jan. 31 — United States 7, Trinidad and Tobago 0

Thursday, March 25 — vs. Jamaica and Wiener Neustadt, Austria, 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 28 — vs. Northern Ireland at Belfast, Northern Ireland, noon

Sunday, May 30 — at Switzerland, TBA

a-Thursday, June 3 — vs. Honduras

a-Sunday, June 6 — vs. Mexico or Costa Rica

Wednesday, June 9 — exhibition TBA

b-July 10-12 — vs. Canada

b-July — vs. Martinique

b-July — vs. Haiti/St. Vincent and the Grenadines winner/Guatemala/Guyana

q-Thursday, Sept. 2 — at Group A or F (includes El Salvador/Trinidad and Tobago)

q-Sunday, Sept. 5 — vs. Group B or E (includes Canada/Haiti)

q-Wednesday, Sept. 8 — at Honduras

q-Thursday, Oct. 7— vs. Jamaica

q-Sunday, Oct. 10 — at Group C or D (includes Guatemala/Panama)

q-Wednesday, Oct. 13 — vs. Costa Rica

q-Friday, Nov 12 — vs. Mexico

q-Tuesday, Nov. 16 — at Jamaica

a-CONCACAF Nations League

b-CONCACAF Gold Cup

c-World Cup qualifier

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Biden eyeing 2.7% federal pay raise in 2022

Air Force trying to diversify its largely white, male pilot corps with new strategy

VA to formally implement Biden's workforce order, but AFGE looking for more

What's next for DoD collaboration in the cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up