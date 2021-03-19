2021 U.S. Soccer Schedule

|All Times EDT
|(Won 1, Lost 0)
Sunday, Jan. 31 — United States 7, Trinidad and Tobago 0
Thursday, March 25 — vs. Jamaica and Wiener Neustadt, Austria, 1 p.m.
Sunday, March 28 — vs. Northern Ireland at Belfast, Northern Ireland, noon
Sunday, May 30 — at Switzerland, TBA
a-Thursday, June 3 — vs. Honduras
a-Sunday, June 6 — vs. Mexico or Costa Rica
Wednesday, June 9 — exhibition TBA
b-July 10-12 — vs. Canada
b-July — vs. Martinique
b-July — vs. Haiti/St. Vincent and the Grenadines winner/Guatemala/Guyana
q-Thursday, Sept. 2 — at Group A or F (includes El Salvador/Trinidad and Tobago)
q-Sunday, Sept. 5 — vs. Group B or E (includes Canada/Haiti)
q-Wednesday, Sept. 8 — at Honduras
q-Thursday, Oct. 7— vs. Jamaica
q-Sunday, Oct. 10 — at Group C or D (includes Guatemala/Panama)
q-Wednesday, Oct. 13 — vs. Costa Rica
q-Friday, Nov 12 — vs. Mexico
q-Tuesday, Nov. 16 — at Jamaica
a-CONCACAF Nations League
b-CONCACAF Gold Cup
c-World Cup qualifier
