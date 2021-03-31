CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
2021 Minnesota Boys’ State Tournament Glance

The Associated Press

March 31, 2021, 11:03 PM

BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 4A
Wednesday, March 31
Quarterfinal
At Osseo High School

Wayzata 78, Duluth East 69

Maple Grove 70, Champlin Park 61

At East Ridge High School

Cretin-Derham Hall 41, Rosemount 40

At Hastings High School

Shakopee 62, Owatonna 49

At Target Center
Thursday, April 8
Semifinal

Maple Grove vs. Cretin Derham Hall, 6 p.m.

Shakopee vs. Wayzata, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 10
Championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Class 3A
Wednesday, March 31
Quarterfinal
At St. Cloud Tech High School

Alexandria 75, Monticello 53

DeLaSalle 92, Hibbing 72

At Chanhassen High School

Richfield 67, Mankato West 63

At Hastings High School

Minnehaha Academy 75, Byron 63

At Target Center
Thursday, April 8
Semifinal

Alexandria vs. Richfield, 1 p.m.

Minnehaha Academy vs. DeLaSalle, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 10
Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Class 2A
Quarterfinal
Tuesday, March 30
At Alexandria High School

Fergus Falls 47, Annandale 44

Wednesday, March 31
At Osseo High School

Minneapolis North 71, Moose Lake/Willow River 40

At Rochester Mayo High School

Caledonia 81, St. Croix Prep 52

At Chanhassen High School

Waseca 83, Morris Area/Chokia-Alberta 58

At Target Center
Wednesday, April 7
Semifinal

Minneapolis North vs. Caledonia, 2 p.m.

Waseca vs. Fergus Falls, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 10
Championship

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Class 1A
Wednesday, March 31
Quarterfinal
At Perham High School

Hancock 57, Nevis 50

At Mankato East High School

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 86, Central Minnesota Christian 73

At Rochester Mayo High School

Hayfield 62,. Legacy Christian Academy 43

At Pequout Lakes High School

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 58, Deer River 52

At Target Center
Wednesday, April 7
Semifinal

Hancock vs. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, 10 a.m.

Hayfield vs. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, noon

Championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

