2021 Minn. Girls’ State Tournament Glance

The Associated Press

March 30, 2021, 10:34 PM

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 4A
Tuesday, March 30
Quarterfinal
At East Ridge High School

Rosemount 52, Farmington 44

Hopkins 76, Forest Lake 44

At Osseo High School

Chaska 75, Stillwater 57

Centennial 63, Elk River 51

At Target Center
Wednesday, April 7
Semifinal

Hopkins vs. Chaska, 7 p.m.

Rosemount vs. Centennial, 9 p.m.

Friday, April 9
Championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Class 3A
Quarterfinal
Tuesday, March 30
At St. Cloud Tech High School

Holy Angels 93, Grand Rapids 69

At Mankato East High School

Marshall 63, St. Croix Lutheran 32

At Rochester Mayo High School

Hill-Murray 60, Austin 47

Wednesday, March 31
At Perham High School

Alexandria (17-4) vs. Becker (16-3), 8 p.m.

At Target Center
Tuesday, April 6
Semifinal

Holy Angels vs. Marshall, 7 p.m.

Hill Murray vs. Alexandria-Becker winner, 9 p.m.

Friday, Apirl 9
Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Class 2A
Tuesday, March 30
Quarterfinal
At Pequot Lakes High School

Albany 41, Pelican Rapids 12

At Chanhassen High School

Glencoe-Silver Lake 58, Minnehaha Academy 57

New London-Spicer 78, Lake City 49

At St. Cloud Tech High School

Providence Academy 94, Duluth Marshall 91

At Taget Center
Tuesday, April 6
Semifinal

Albany vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 2 p.m.

New London-Spicer vs. Providence, 5 p.m.

Friday, April 9
Championship

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Class 1A
Quarterfinal
Tuesday, March 30
At Perham High School

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 76, West Central Area 71

At Mankato East High School

Minneota 67, Houston 34

At Pequot Lakes High School

Mountain Iron-Buhl 50, Cass Lake-Bena 49

Wednesday, March 31
At Mankato East High School

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (22-0) vs. Mayer Lutheran (19-2), 5 p.m.

At Target Center
Tuesday, April 6
Semifinal

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. SESM-Mayer Lutheran winner, 10 a.m.

Minneota vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, noon

Friday, April 9
Championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

