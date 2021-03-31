2021 Minn. Girls’ State Tournament Glance

|GIRLS BASKETBALL
|Class 4A
|Tuesday, March 30
|Quarterfinal
|At East Ridge High School
Rosemount 52, Farmington 44
Hopkins 76, Forest Lake 44
|At Osseo High School
Chaska 75, Stillwater 57
Centennial 63, Elk River 51
|At Target Center
|Wednesday, April 7
|Semifinal
Hopkins vs. Chaska, 7 p.m.
Rosemount vs. Centennial, 9 p.m.
|Friday, April 9
|Championship
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
|Class 3A
|Quarterfinal
|Tuesday, March 30
|At St. Cloud Tech High School
Holy Angels 93, Grand Rapids 69
|At Mankato East High School
Marshall 63, St. Croix Lutheran 32
|At Rochester Mayo High School
Hill-Murray 60, Austin 47
|Wednesday, March 31
|At Perham High School
Becker 76, Alexandria 52
|At Target Center
|Tuesday, April 6
|Semifinal
Holy Angels vs. Marshall, 7 p.m.
Hill Murray vs. Becker, 9 p.m.
|Friday, Apirl 9
|Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
|Class 2A
|Tuesday, March 30
|Quarterfinal
|At Pequot Lakes High School
Albany 41, Pelican Rapids 12
|At Chanhassen High School
Glencoe-Silver Lake 58, Minnehaha Academy 57
New London-Spicer 78, Lake City 49
|At St. Cloud Tech High School
Providence Academy 94, Duluth Marshall 91
|At Taget Center
|Tuesday, April 6
|Semifinal
Albany vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 2 p.m.
New London-Spicer vs. Providence, 5 p.m.
|Friday, April 9
|Championship
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
|Class 1A
|Quarterfinal
|Tuesday, March 30
|At Perham High School
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 76, West Central Area 71
|At Mankato East High School
Minneota 67, Houston 34
|At Pequot Lakes High School
Mountain Iron-Buhl 50, Cass Lake-Bena 49
|Wednesday, March 31
|At Mankato East High School
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 78, Mayer Lutheran 67
|At Target Center
|Tuesday, April 6
|Semifinal
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, 10 a.m.
Minneota vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, noon
|Friday, April 9
|Championship
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.