2021 Minn. Girls’ State Tournament Glance

GIRLS BASKETBALL Class 4A Tuesday, March 30 Quarterfinal At East Ridge High School Rosemount 52, Farmington 44 Hopkins 76, Forest…

GIRLS BASKETBALL Class 4A Tuesday, March 30 Quarterfinal At East Ridge High School

Rosemount 52, Farmington 44

Hopkins 76, Forest Lake 44

At Osseo High School

Chaska 75, Stillwater 57

Centennial 63, Elk River 51

At Target Center Wednesday, April 7 Semifinal

Hopkins vs. Chaska, 7 p.m.

Rosemount vs. Centennial, 9 p.m.

Friday, April 9 Championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Class 3A Quarterfinal Tuesday, March 30 At St. Cloud Tech High School

Holy Angels 93, Grand Rapids 69

At Mankato East High School

Marshall 63, St. Croix Lutheran 32

At Rochester Mayo High School

Hill-Murray 60, Austin 47

Wednesday, March 31 At Perham High School

Becker 76, Alexandria 52

At Target Center Tuesday, April 6 Semifinal

Holy Angels vs. Marshall, 7 p.m.

Hill Murray vs. Becker, 9 p.m.

Friday, Apirl 9 Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Class 2A Tuesday, March 30 Quarterfinal At Pequot Lakes High School

Albany 41, Pelican Rapids 12

At Chanhassen High School

Glencoe-Silver Lake 58, Minnehaha Academy 57

New London-Spicer 78, Lake City 49

At St. Cloud Tech High School

Providence Academy 94, Duluth Marshall 91

At Taget Center Tuesday, April 6 Semifinal

Albany vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 2 p.m.

New London-Spicer vs. Providence, 5 p.m.

Friday, April 9 Championship

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Class 1A Quarterfinal Tuesday, March 30 At Perham High School

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 76, West Central Area 71

At Mankato East High School

Minneota 67, Houston 34

At Pequot Lakes High School

Mountain Iron-Buhl 50, Cass Lake-Bena 49

Wednesday, March 31 At Mankato East High School

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 78, Mayer Lutheran 67

At Target Center Tuesday, April 6 Semifinal

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, 10 a.m.

Minneota vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, noon

Friday, April 9 Championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.