Women’s College Basketball Scores

Thursday, Feb. 18
EAST
Duquesne 71, Rhode Island 63
George Washington 59, Davidson 44
LIU 73, CCSU 63
Louisville 82, Pittsburgh 58
Seton Hall 79, Georgetown 72, OT
SOUTH
Alabama 77, Florida 70
Austin Peay 66, SIU-Edwardsville 40
Belmont 54, Jacksonville St. 53
Georgia Tech 62, Florida St. 48
Miami 77, Boston College 60
Murray St. 69, E. Illinois 52
NC State 66, Wake Forest 47
North Carolina 77, Clemson 64
Tennessee 75, South Carolina 67
Tennessee Tech 68, Tennessee St. 52
UT Martin 77, Morehead St. 39
VCU 63, La Salle 62, OT
MIDWEST
E. Kentucky 82, SE Missouri 72
Indiana 70, Michigan 65
Iowa 96, Penn St. 78
Ohio St. 100, Purdue 85
FAR WEST
BYU 61, Gonzaga 56
Boise St. 87, Utah St. 69
Idaho 86, Portland St. 63
Idaho St. 69, Montana St. 59
Montana 65, E. Washington 53
N. Arizona 82, Weber St. 70
Pacific 73, Pepperdine 64
S. Utah 77, Sacramento St. 55
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 69, Loyola Marymount 58
San Diego 66, Portland 59
