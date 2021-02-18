Women’s College Basketball Scores

Thursday, Feb. 18 EAST Duquesne 71, Rhode Island 63 George Washington 59, Davidson 44 LIU 73, CCSU 63 Louisville 82,…

Thursday, Feb. 18

EAST

Duquesne 71, Rhode Island 63

George Washington 59, Davidson 44

LIU 73, CCSU 63

Louisville 82, Pittsburgh 58

Seton Hall 79, Georgetown 72, OT

SOUTH

Alabama 77, Florida 70

Austin Peay 66, SIU-Edwardsville 40

Belmont 54, Jacksonville St. 53

Georgia Tech 62, Florida St. 48

Miami 77, Boston College 60

Murray St. 69, E. Illinois 52

NC State 66, Wake Forest 47

North Carolina 77, Clemson 64

Tennessee 75, South Carolina 67

Tennessee Tech 68, Tennessee St. 52

UT Martin 77, Morehead St. 39

VCU 63, La Salle 62, OT

MIDWEST

E. Kentucky 82, SE Missouri 72

Indiana 70, Michigan 65

Iowa 96, Penn St. 78

Ohio St. 100, Purdue 85

FAR WEST

BYU 61, Gonzaga 56

Boise St. 87, Utah St. 69

Idaho 86, Portland St. 63

Idaho St. 69, Montana St. 59

Montana 65, E. Washington 53

N. Arizona 82, Weber St. 70

Pacific 73, Pepperdine 64

S. Utah 77, Sacramento St. 55

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 69, Loyola Marymount 58

San Diego 66, Portland 59

