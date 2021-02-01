CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. mass vaccination sites | Federal update | Latest regional test results
US defender Yedlin leaves Newcastle to join Galatasaray

The Associated Press

February 1, 2021, 12:46 PM

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — United States right back DeAndre Yedlin left Newcastle to join Turkish club Galatasaray on Monday.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said he allowed Yedlin to go after the 27-year-old defender fell to third-choice right back at the English Premier League club.

“I’d like to wish DeAndre the very best of luck in Turkey,” Bruce said before the transfer was announced by Galatasaray. “He’s certainly playing for a huge club in Galatasaray.

“He’s a great pro and a great lad, and sometimes you have to make decisions to let one out.”

Yedlin joined Newcastle from Tottenham in 2016. He previously played for the Seattle Sounders in Major League Soccer.

Newcastle has recently switched to playing a back four and Bruce said Yedlin had been marginalized because he is better as a wing back.

Yedlin started five of Newcastle’s 21 league games this season, most recently on Jan. 12 in the 1-0 loss at Sheffield United.

Monday marked the final day of the January transfer window in most of Europe’s leagues.

