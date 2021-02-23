Tuesday’s College Hockey Scores

|All Times Eastern
|Tuesday
|EAST
UMass 8, Providence 1
|MIDWEST
Michigan Tech 4, Lake Superior St. 1
February 23, 2021, 9:28 PM
