CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Tuesday's College Hockey Scores

Tuesday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 9:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times Eastern
Tuesday
EAST

UMass 8, Providence 1

MIDWEST

Michigan Tech 4, Lake Superior St. 1

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

How IRS line employees and managers are dealing with a second filing season under pandemic

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up