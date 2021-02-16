Tuesday’s College Hockey Scores

|All Times Eastern
Tuesday
|MIDWEST
Lake Superior St. 3, Michigan Tech 1
Ala.-Huntsville 3, N. Michigan 1
February 16, 2021, 6:57 PM
