Tuesday’s College Hockey Scores

|All Times Eastern
|Tuesday
|EAST
Boston College 6, Northeastern 2
|MIDWEST
Michigan Tech 6, Ferris St. 4
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 2, 2021, 9:48 PM
|All Times Eastern
|Tuesday
|EAST
Boston College 6, Northeastern 2
|MIDWEST
Michigan Tech 6, Ferris St. 4
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.