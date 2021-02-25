Thursday’s College Hockey Scores

|All Times Eastern
|Thursday
|MIDWEST
Minnesota St. 4, Bemidji St. 3, OT
Denver 5, Colorado College 1
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 25, 2021, 11:26 PM
|All Times Eastern
|Thursday
|MIDWEST
Minnesota St. 4, Bemidji St. 3, OT
Denver 5, Colorado College 1
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.