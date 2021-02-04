CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CVS to offer COVID vaccine | Some DC data absent | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
This year’s Giro d’Italia to start in Turin on May 8

The Associated Press

February 4, 2021, 6:45 AM

MILAN (AP) — This year’s Giro d’Italia will start in Turin on May 8, race organizer RCS Sport said Thursday.

The race will begin with a 9-kilometer (5.6-mile) individual time trial through the streets of Turin. The next two stages are also scheduled to take place in the Piedmont region.

Turin last hosted the start, known as the Grande Partenza, 10 years ago.

The Giro will return to Piedmont in the final week of the race with a summit finish at Alpe di Mera in Valsesia on Stage 19, followed by a departure from Verbania the next day.

Sicily had been scheduled to host the start of this year’s Giro but the Italian island was instead the starting point of last year’s pandemic-affected race after it had to be moved to a later date and from its original start in Hungary.

