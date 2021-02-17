CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » The Latest: Norway wins…

The Latest: Norway wins team event at ski worlds

The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 8:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

___

2:15 p.m.

Norway won the gold medal in the team event at the skiing world championships by beating Scandinavian neighbor Sweden.

Thea Louise Stjernesund, Sebastian Foss-Solevaag and Fabian Wilkens Solheim won their runs in the final to give Norway a 3-1 victory.

Germany beat defending champion Switzerland for bronze.

Kristin Lysdahl and Kristina Riis-Johannessen were also on Norway’s team.

Solevaag stopped racing midway through his heat against Kristoffer Jakobsen when the Swede made a mistake and appeared to invade his course. The jury opted for a re-run and Solevaag won.

Solheim then won the decisive heat over Mattias Roenngren.

Sweden eliminated three-time champion Austria in the quarterfinals.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

IRS tells Congress to invest in agency modernization efforts

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up