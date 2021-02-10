CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local): ___ 7:15 p.m. The skiing…

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

___

7:15 p.m.

The skiing world championships finally look set to get underway on day four with two races on Thursday.

Sunshine and freezing temperatures have been forecast, after all races on the first three days were postponed because of unfavorable weather conditions in the Italian Dolomites.

Italian skier Marta Bassino is set to open the women’s super-G at 10:45 a.m. local time (0945 GMT) before 2019 gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin runs fourth.

Dominik Paris is the defending champion in the men’s super-G scheduled for 1 p.m.

___

6:15 p.m.

American skier Ted Ligety says he “would like to stay involved in the direction of the sport” following his retirement after next week’s giant slalom at the world championships.

The two-time Olympic champion says he is supporting Johann Eliasch, the Swedish chief executive of Ligety’s equipment supplier Head, who is running for president of the International Ski Federation this spring.

Ligety says he has talked to Eliasch “about a bunch of different ideas.”

Ligety says he knows Eliasch “is taking a lot of input from a lot of different people on how he can evolve and make the sport better.”

Ligety’s proposed changes include limiting the time between the two runs of technical races from three hours to 30 minutes and turning regular race weekends during the season into “World Cup Finals-esque events” with qualifying races the week before.

___

3:45 p.m.

Injured downhill skier Sofia Goggia says “it’s tough to accept” that she can’t race at her home world championships.

The Italian would have been an overwhelming favorite for gold in Saturday’s downhill. But she broke a bone in her right knee on the final weekend of World Cup competition before the worlds. Making matters worse was that the injury didn’t occur while racing but while skiing down to the valley after a super-G was called off.

She says “every morning when I wake up I have a hard time not thinking about it.”

Goggia did not require surgery after the compound fracture of her lateral tibial plateau. But she says there’s not enough time to recuperate even for the final World Cup downhill of the season next month.

She says “it would take a miracle by my next X-Ray. So no.”

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.