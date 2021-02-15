CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
The Latest: Brignone leads Shiffrin in combined at worlds

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 5:10 AM

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

___

11:00 a.m.

Federica Brignone leads Mikaela Shiffrin by six-hundredths of a second after the opening leg of the women’s combined at the world championships.

Brignone beat Elena Curtoni by 0.01 as Italy went 1-2 in the super-G portion with Shiffrin looming in third.

Brignone will open the decisive slalom portion at 2:10 p.m.

Home nation Italy has not won a medal in the first four events of the worlds.

Overall World Cup leader Petra Vlhova of Slovakia has to make up four-tenths on Brignone in the slalom.

Two-time combined world champion Wendy Holdener of Switzerland finished 0.97 behind.

___

