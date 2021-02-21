CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Sign up for coronavirus newsletter | COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | Alexandria seniors receive second dose | Coronavirus truck delivers message
The Latest: Austrian skier Pertl leads slalom at worlds

The Associated Press

February 21, 2021, 4:54 AM

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Austria (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Austrian skier Adrian Pertl led the men’s slalom at the world championships after the top 30 skiers completed their first runs.

Pertl was 0.14 seconds faster than Alex Vinatzer of Italy. Sebastian Foss-Solevåg of Norway was 0.16 behind in third.

World Cup slalom champion Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway had to make up 0.38 in the final run.

Lower-ranked skiers in the 100-athlete field were still coming down the course.

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

