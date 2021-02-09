CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Anne Arundel Co. cancels some vaccine appointments | Fauci on COVID-19 vaccines | See DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Sports » The Latest: 9 players…

The Latest: 9 players test positive at French soccer club

The Associated Press

February 9, 2021, 8:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The British variant of the coronavirus is causing problems for a second-division soccer club in France.

FC Chambly says nine of its players have been infected with the more contagious COVID-19 variant. Three staff members and one management official have also tested positive at the club.

The club says it is “worried about what will happen next” because the rest of the team continues to train and risks being contaminated.

Chambly says further testing will be carried out ahead of its league match at Clermont on Saturday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

CMMC: ‘Changing culture one company at a time’

Army's new CIO vows 'ruthless' approach to cutting legacy systems

Retirements surge in January, pushing backlog to 8-year high

Senate confirms former Obama chief of staff to oversee VA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up