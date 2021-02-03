CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Winter weather disrupts vaccine shipment | DC update; what about federal workers? | Airport testing sites | Latest COVID test results
Home » Sports » Sporting KC signs French…

Sporting KC signs French defender Nicolas Isimat-Mirin

The Associated Press

February 3, 2021, 12:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City signed veteran French defender Nicolas Isimat-Mirin on Wednesday to a two-year contract that includes an option for the 2023 season.

Isimat-Mirin has played more than 250 professional matches since 2010, most of them in the top divisions in France, the Netherlands and Turkey. He won three league titles as a member of PSV Eindhoven and gained experience in the Champions League and Europa League before spending a stint with Turkish powerhouse Besiktas.

Isimat-Mirin is the second French player to join Sporting KC this offseason. Last month, the Major League Soccer club signed 25-year-old midfielder Remi Walter, who played for Nice and Troyes along with the under-21 French national team.

Sporting KC is scheduled to begin training camp Feb. 22 for the coming season.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DC-area federal offices closed Thursday due to winter storm

CDO Council looks to ‘blend data’ across agencies to maximize value

Commission tells DoD to prepare for ‘military AI readiness’ by 2025

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up