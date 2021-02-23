CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill | Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 13 9 2 1 1 20 32 22
Pensacola 17 8 6 2 1 19 50 48
Huntsville 16 9 7 0 0 18 50 46
Knoxville 16 7 8 1 0 15 44 45
Birmingham 16 6 7 3 0 15 40 55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

Agencies should reengage now with unions over repealed Trump workforce orders, OPM says

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up