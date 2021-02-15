CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Town hall clears up questions | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 14 8 3 2 1 19 44 36
Huntsville 15 8 7 0 0 16 44 43
Macon 10 6 2 1 1 14 26 20
Birmingham 14 5 6 3 0 13 35 47
Knoxville 13 6 7 0 0 12 37 40

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Macon 3, Pensacola 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

