All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|12
|7
|3
|1
|1
|16
|38
|30
|Huntsville
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|41
|39
|Macon
|9
|5
|2
|1
|1
|12
|23
|18
|Birmingham
|13
|5
|6
|2
|0
|12
|34
|45
|Knoxville
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|35
|39
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Knoxville 5, Huntsville 2
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Macon at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
