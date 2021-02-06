All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|12
|7
|3
|1
|1
|16
|38
|30
|Huntsville
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|39
|34
|Macon
|8
|5
|1
|1
|1
|12
|22
|16
|Birmingham
|12
|4
|6
|2
|0
|10
|32
|44
|Knoxville
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|30
|37
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Macon 7, Knoxville 2
Huntsville 7, Birmingham 0
Saturday’s Games
Macon 2, Birmingham 1
Huntsville 2, Pensacola 1
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
