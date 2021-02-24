CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS update | Manassas in-person school plans | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Sports » Six Nations says new…

Six Nations says new testing clears France to host Scotland

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 10:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — France’s rugby match against Scotland in the Six Nations will go ahead as scheduled after another round of coronavirus tests showed no positive cases in the squad, organizers said Wednesday.

All of France’s players have now tested negative for two consecutive days, following an earlier series of COVID-19 cases in the France camp.

The French were cleared to resume training ahead of Sunday’s game in Paris.

“Further to a meeting of the Six Nations testing oversight group this morning to review the latest tests results of the French squad, the Six Nations confirm the plans to stage the France vs. Scotland match as originally scheduled this coming Sunday,” the tournament said in a statement. “We continue to monitor the situation very closely and are in regular contact with both unions.”

Previously, 10 players and three staff members had tested positive.

Scotland had warned that a delay could limit the availability of its players.

France has won its first two games and Scotland has a win and a loss. On Saturday, Italy hosts Ireland and defending champion England visits Wales.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Vilsack confirmed for 2nd stint as US agriculture secretary

DHA set to takeover all military hospitals by end of 2021, even after transition halt during pandemic

Army deputy CIO to retire after 38 years of service

Best, brightest federal cyber workers competing in ‘save the world’ scenario

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up