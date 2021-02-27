Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

All Times Eastern Saturday EAST Army 6, LIU Brooklyn 3 Niagara 4, Canisius 0 Boston U. 4, Merrimack 2 Quinnipiac…

All Times Eastern Saturday EAST

Army 6, LIU Brooklyn 3

Niagara 4, Canisius 0

Boston U. 4, Merrimack 2

Quinnipiac 3, St. Lawrence 2

Providence 4, Northeastern 2

UConn 4, Maine 2

UMass Lowell 3, Vermont 2

MIDWEST

Michigan 1, Arizona St. 1, OT

Michigan Tech 3, N. Michigan 2, OT

Denver 4, Colorado College 0

Notre Dame 2, Michigan St. 0

Bemidji St. 4, Minnesota St. 3, OT

Minnesota Duluth 5, St. Cloud St. 1

Wisconsin 7, Ohio St. 0

