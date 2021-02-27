Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

|All Times Eastern
|Saturday
|EAST
Army 6, LIU Brooklyn 3
Niagara 4, Canisius 0
Boston U. 4, Merrimack 2
Quinnipiac 3, St. Lawrence 2
Providence 4, Northeastern 2
UConn 4, Maine 2
UMass Lowell 3, Vermont 2
|MIDWEST
Michigan 1, Arizona St. 1, OT
Michigan Tech 3, N. Michigan 2, OT
Denver 4, Colorado College 0
Notre Dame 2, Michigan St. 0
Bemidji St. 4, Minnesota St. 3, OT
Minnesota Duluth 5, St. Cloud St. 1
Wisconsin 7, Ohio St. 0
