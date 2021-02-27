CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Sports » Saturday's College Hockey Scores

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 11:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times Eastern
Saturday
EAST

Army 6, LIU Brooklyn 3

Niagara 4, Canisius 0

Boston U. 4, Merrimack 2

Quinnipiac 3, St. Lawrence 2

Providence 4, Northeastern 2

UConn 4, Maine 2

UMass Lowell 3, Vermont 2

MIDWEST

Michigan 1, Arizona St. 1, OT

Michigan Tech 3, N. Michigan 2, OT

Denver 4, Colorado College 0

Notre Dame 2, Michigan St. 0

Bemidji St. 4, Minnesota St. 3, OT

Minnesota Duluth 5, St. Cloud St. 1

Wisconsin 7, Ohio St. 0

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up