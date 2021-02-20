Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

o HKCAT All Times Eastern Saturday EAST Boston U. 4, UConn 2, OT Merrimack 6, New Hampshire 2 Boston College…

Saturday EAST

Boston U. 4, UConn 2, OT

Merrimack 6, New Hampshire 2

Boston College 3, Maine 0

Northeastern 3, UMass Lowell

RIT 6, Robert Morris 1

Bentley 1, Army 1, OT

Sacred Heart 5, Holy Cross 3

Niagara 2, Mercyhurst 1

Air Force 5, Canisius 1

MIDWEST

St. Cloud St. 4, Colorado College 0

Notre Dame 5, Wisconsin, 5, OT

Lake Superior St. 4, Ala.-Huntsville 1

Michigan 6, Ohio St. 0

Minnesota 5, Michigan St. 1

Bemidji St. 2, Michigan Tech 1

