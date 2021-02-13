CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Sports » Saturday's College Hockey Scores

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 9:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times Eastern
Saturday
EAST

Quinnipiac 9, Colgate 0

Boston U. 5, Vermont 1

Boston College 4, UMass Lowell 2

Northeastern 5, New Hampshire 4

Canisius 3, RIT 0

Army 5, Bentley 1

MIDWEST

W. Michigan 4, Minnesota Duluth 1

Michigan 5, Wisconsin 1

St. Cloud St. 4, Miami 2

Minnesots 3, Notre Dame 0

Michigan Tech 5, Ferris St. 1

North Dakota 5, Denver 2

Omaha 3, Colorado College 2

N. Michigan 3, Bemidji St. 2, OT

Lake Superior St. 5, Bowling Green 2

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

IRS tells Congress to invest in agency modernization efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up