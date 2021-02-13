Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

|All Times Eastern
|Saturday
|EAST
Quinnipiac 9, Colgate 0
Boston U. 5, Vermont 1
Boston College 4, UMass Lowell 2
Northeastern 5, New Hampshire 4
Canisius 3, RIT 0
Army 5, Bentley 1
|MIDWEST
W. Michigan 4, Minnesota Duluth 1
Michigan 5, Wisconsin 1
St. Cloud St. 4, Miami 2
Minnesots 3, Notre Dame 0
Michigan Tech 5, Ferris St. 1
North Dakota 5, Denver 2
Omaha 3, Colorado College 2
N. Michigan 3, Bemidji St. 2, OT
Lake Superior St. 5, Bowling Green 2
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.