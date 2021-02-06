CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Md. plans vaccine preregistration site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Sports » Saturday's College Hockey Scores

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 10:23 PM

All Times Eastern
Saturday
EAST

Providence 5, Merrimack 1

Clarkson 1, Colgate 1, OT

Quinnipiac 2, St. Lawrence 1

New Hampshire 7, UMass Lowell 6, OT

Mercyhurst 6, RIT 2

Boston U. 3, Boston College 1

MIDWEST

Notre Dame 8, Ohio St. 1

Minnesote-Duluth 3, Miami 1

Lake Superior St. 5, N. Michigan 4, OT

Michigan Tech 4, Ala.-Huntsville 1

W. Michigan 5, St. Cloud St. 4, OT

Bemidji St. 7, Ferris St. 2

Wisconsin 8, Minnesota 1

Minnesota St. 5, Bowling Green 1

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports

