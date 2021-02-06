Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

|All Times Eastern
|Saturday
|EAST
Providence 5, Merrimack 1
Clarkson 1, Colgate 1, OT
Quinnipiac 2, St. Lawrence 1
New Hampshire 7, UMass Lowell 6, OT
Mercyhurst 6, RIT 2
Boston U. 3, Boston College 1
|MIDWEST
Notre Dame 8, Ohio St. 1
Minnesote-Duluth 3, Miami 1
Lake Superior St. 5, N. Michigan 4, OT
Michigan Tech 4, Ala.-Huntsville 1
W. Michigan 5, St. Cloud St. 4, OT
Bemidji St. 7, Ferris St. 2
Wisconsin 8, Minnesota 1
Minnesota St. 5, Bowling Green 1
