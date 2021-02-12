CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Santi Mina nets 2 as Celta beats Elche 3-1 in La Liga

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 5:09 PM

MADRID (AP) — Striker Santi Mina scored twice as Celta Vigo showed off its talented attack in beating Elche 3-1 in the Spanish league on Friday.

Celta’s first win in seven rounds lifted it into ninth place. Elche was left second-to-last in the relegation zone.

Mina opened the scoring in the 45th minute after he received an exquisite pass by Nolito, who used a skillful touch to redirect a ball from Iago Aspas that left Mina with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Aspas and Nolito combined again a minute later to set up Brais Méndez and give the hosts a 2-0 lead into halftime.

An error by Celta goalkeeper Ruben Blanco let Elche pull one back in the 50th. Trying to avoid giving Elche a corner kick, Blanco pawed a ball that was going over the end-line back into play. The ball went directly to Elche’s Guido Carillo, who assisted Emiliano Rogini to score into an empty net.

Mina put the result beyond doubt in the 69th when he volleyed in a cross by Augusto Solari.

