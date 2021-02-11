CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Sports » Romanian officials face lesser…

Romanian officials face lesser charge in PSG-Başakşehir case

The Associated Press

February 11, 2021, 10:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — After alleged racist abuse led to a Champions League game being stopped, UEFA opened disciplinary cases against two Romanian match officials on lesser charges Thursday.

Paris Saint-Germain and İstanbul Başakşehir refused to continue playing on Dec. 8 because they believed fourth official Sebastian Coltescu had racially insulted the Turkish club’s assistant coach, Pierre Webo, who is Black.

Television footage showed Coltescu in a conversation with the other Romanian match officials saying “negru,” the Romanian word for black, to identify Webo.

The game was completed 24 hours later with a different set of match officials brought in from the Netherlands.

Romanian media reported on Thursday that UEFA concluded Coltescu did not use the word in a racist or discriminatory way.

UEFA later said proceedings were opened against Coltescu and second official Octavian Sovre for “a potential violation of Article 11 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations.”

That relates to “general principles of conduct,” including action that is “insulting or otherwise violates the basic rules of decent conduct.”

Racism is dealt with under a different section of the rules.

UEFA gave no date for a hearing.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

Senators seek bigger role, more doses for VA in vaccine distribution efforts

Flatter defense budgets means Congress will look for savings and legacy cuts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up