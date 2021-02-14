CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Sports » Roma beats Udinese to…

Roma beats Udinese to move into 3rd ahead of Inter vs. Lazio

The Associated Press

February 14, 2021, 8:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILAN (AP) — Jordan Veretout scored twice to help Roma beat Udinese 3-0 in Serie A and move into third in the standings on Sunday.

Roma leapfrogged nine-time defending champion Juventus and is six points behind leader AC Milan, which surprisingly lost 2-0 at Spezia on Saturday. Inter Milan can move to the top of Serie A later but it faces an in-form Lazio side that is looking for a seventh successive win.

Lazio would move back level on points with Roma with a victory.

Udinese came into the match on the back of three successive clean sheets but it took Roma just five minutes to end that streak when Veretout headed home Gianluca Mancini’s cross from the right.

Veretout doubled his tally 20 minutes later from the penalty spot after Udinese goalkeeper Juan Musso brought down Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Veretout thought he had also added an assist to his name shortly after, when he set up Lorenzo Pellegrini, but the goal was disallowed for a Mkhitaryan foul in the buildup.

Udinese had several chances to reduce the deficit in the second half, notably when home goalkeeper Pau López did brilliantly to fingertip the ball away from Gerard Deulofeu, who had been sent clear on goal following a horrendous mistake by Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante.

Pedro added a third for Roma in stoppage time with a delightful strike into the top right corner after he was set up by fellow substitute Edin Džeko.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up