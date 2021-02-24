CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor's sister dies of COVID-19 complications | Va. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Remaining Free Agents

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 10:29 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The 44 remaining free agents:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BOSTON (1) — Jackie Bradley Jr., of.

CHICAGO (3) — Jarrod Dyson, of; Edwin Encarnación, dh; Gio González, lhp.

HOUSTON (2) — Brad Peacock, rhp; Josh Reddick, of.

KANSAS CITY (1) — Alex Gordon, of.

MINNESOTA (2) — Tyler Clippard, rhp; Jake Odorizzi, rhp.

NEW YORK (1)— Erik Kratz, c.

TEXAS (4) — Jesse Chavez, rhp; Juan Nicasio, rhp; Andrew Romine, inf; Edinson Vólquez, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (1) — Mike Leake, rhp.

ATLANTA (4) — Tyler Flowers, c; Shane Greene, rhp; Cole Hamels, lhp; Nick Markakis, of.

CHICAGO (4) — Daniel Descalsco, 2b; Jeremy Jeffress, rhp; Cameron Maybin, of; Josh Phegley, c.

CINCINNATI (1) — Tyler Thornburg, rhp.

COLORADO (3) — Matt Kemp, of; Daniel Murphy, 1b; A.J. Ramos, rhp.

MIAMI (3) — Francisco Cervelli, c; Logan Forsythe, inf; Sean Rodríguez, 3b.

MILWAUKEE (3) — Ryan Braun, of; Jedd Gyorko, 3b; Eric Sogard, 2b.

NEW YORK (5) — Yoenis Céspedes, of; Jared Hughes, rhp; Eduardo Núñez, 2b; Rick Porcello, rhp; René Rivera, c.

PHILADELPHIA (2) — José Álvarez, lhp; David Robertson, rhp

ST. LOUIS (1) — Matt Wieters, c,

SAN FRANCISCO (1) — Trevor Cahill, rhp.

WASHINGTON (2) — Howie Kendrick,1b-inf; Aníbal Sánchez, rhp.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

