Remaining Free Agents

The Associated Press

February 18, 2021, 9:39 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The 65 remaining free agents:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BOSTON (2) — Jackie Bradley Jr., of; Collin McHugh, rhp.

CHICAGO (3) — Jarrod Dyson, of; Edwin Encarnación, dh; Gio González, lhp.

HOUSTON (2) — Brad Peacock, rhp; Josh Reddick, of.

KANSAS CITY (2) — Alex Gordon, of; Ian Kennedy, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Julio Teheran, rhp.

MINNESOTA (3) — Tyler Clippard, rhp; Marwin González, inf; Jake Odorizzi, rhp,

NEW YORK (2)— Brett Gardner, of; Erik Kratz, c.

OAKLAND (2) — Jake Lamb, 3b; Yusmeiro Petit, rhp.

TEXAS (5) — Jesse Chavez, rhp; Shin-Soo Choo, of-dh; Juan Nicasio, rhp; Andrew Romine, inf; Edinson Vólquez, rhp.

TORONTO (3) — Ken Giles, rhp; Matt Shoemaker, rhp; Taijuan Walker, rhp.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (1) — Mike Leake, rhp.

ATLANTA (4) — Tyler Flowers, c; Shane Greene, rhp; Cole Hamels, lhp; Nick Markakis, of,

CHICAGO (4) — Daniel Descalsco, 2b; Jeremy Jeffress, rhp; Cameron Maybin, of; Josh Phegley, c.

CINCINNATI (1) — Tyler Thornburg, rhp.

COLORADO (4) — Matt Kemp, of; Daniel Murphy, 1b; Kevin Pillar, of; A.J. Ramos, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Justin Turner, 3b.

MIAMI (4) — Brad Boxberger, rhp; Francisco Cervelli, c; Logan Forsythe, inf; Sean Rodríguez, 3b.

MILWAUKEE (4) — Brett Anderson, lhp; Ryan Braun, of; Jedd Gyorko, 3b; Eric Sogard, 2b.

NEW YORK (8) — Yoenis Céspedes, of; Todd Frazier, 3b; Jared Hughes, rhp; Jake Marisnick, of; Eduardo Núñez, 2b; Rick Porcello, rhp; René Rivera, c; Justin Wilson, lhp.

PHILADELPHIA (2) — José Álvarez, lhp; David Robertson, rhp

ST. LOUIS (1) — Matt Wieters, c,

SAN DIEGO (2) — Mitch Moreland, 1b; Trevor Rosenthal, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (1) — Trevor Cahill, rhp.

WASHINGTON (3) — Asdrúbal Cabrera, 3b; Howie Kendrick,1b-inf; Aníbal Sánchez, rhp.

