CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine update for Thursday | PGCPS update | Fake N95 masks seized | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Home » Sports » Remaining Free Agents

Remaining Free Agents

The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 8:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The 71 remaining free agents:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BOSTON (2) — Jackie Bradley Jr., of; Collin McHugh, rhp.

CHICAGO (3) — Jarrod Dyson, of; Edwin Encarnación, dh; Gio González, lhp.

CLEVELAND (1) — Oliver Pérez, lhp.

HOUSTON (2) — Brad Peacock, rhp; Josh Reddick, of.

KANSAS CITY (2) — Alex Gordon, of; Ian Kennedy, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Julio Teheran, rhp.

MINNESOTA (4) — Tyler Clippard, rhp; Marwin González, inf; Jake Odorizzi, rhp; Sergio Romo, rhp.

NEW YORK (3)— Brett Gardner, of; Erik Kratz, c; James Paxton, lhp.

OAKLAND (2) — Jake Lamb, 3b; Yusmeiro Petit, rhp.

TEXAS (5) — Jesse Chavez, rhp; Shin-Soo Choo, of-dh; Juan Nicasio, rhp; Andrew Romine, inf; Edinson Vólquez, rhp.

TORONTO (3) — Ken Giles, rhp; Matt Shoemaker, rhp; Taijuan Walker, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (1) — Mike Leake, rhp.

ATLANTA (5) — Tyler Flowers, c; Shane Greene, rhp; Cole Hamels, lhp; Nick Markakis, of; Mark Melancon, rhp.

CHICAGO (4) — Daniel Descalsco, 2b; Jeremy Jeffress, rhp; Cameron Maybin, of; Josh Phegley, c.

CINCINNATI (1) — Tyler Thornburg, rhp.

COLORADO (4) — Matt Kemp, of; Daniel Murphy, 1b; Kevin Pillar, of; A.J. Ramos, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Justin Turner, 3b.

MIAMI (4) — Brad Boxberger, rhp; Francisco Cervelli, c; Logan Forsythe, inf; Sean Rodríguez, 3b.

MILWAUKEE (4) — Brett Anderson, lhp; Ryan Braun, of; Jedd Gyorko, 3b; Eric Sogard, 2b.

NEW YORK (8) — Yoenis Céspedes, of; Todd Frazier, 3b; Jared Hughes, rhp; Jake Marisnick, of; Eduardo Núñez, 2b; Rick Porcello, rhp; René Rivera, c; Justin Wilson, lhp.

PHILADELPHIA (3) — José Álvarez, lhp; David Robertson, rhp; Brandon Workman, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (1) — Keone Kela, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Matt Wieters, c,

SAN DIEGO (2) — Mitch Moreland, 1b; Trevor Rosenthal, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (1) — Trevor Cahill, rhp.

WASHINGTON (3) — Asdrúbal Cabrera, 3b; Howie Kendrick,1b-inf; Aníbal Sánchez, rhp.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

SDA preparing to buy 150 satellites in next tranche of military space architecture

Federal employees could face discipline for ignoring mask mandate, task force says

Has the pandemic changed your thoughts on retirement?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up