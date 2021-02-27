CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More vaccine appointments for Prince George's residents | Inside the COVID-19 relief bill | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Relegation-threatened Newcastle held by…

Relegation-threatened Newcastle held by Wolves 1-1 in EPL

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 5:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle was denied a crucial win in its relegation battle in the English Premier League as Ruben Neves earned Wolverhampton a 1-1 draw on Saturday, the same score as the previous four matches between the teams.

After Miguel Almiron struck the post for Newcastle in the first half, Jamaal Lascelles headed the hosts in front from Ryan Fraser’s cross in the 52nd minute at St. James’ Park.

Neves replied with a header of his own in the 73rd, meeting Pedro Neto’s cross with an effort that beat recalled Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle moved level on points with Brighton but was only four ahead of third-to-last Fulham, whose game in hand is against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Both teams had chances to snatch victory in a late flurry, during which Wolves defender Romain Saiss unwittingly blocked Joelinton’s shot on the line and saw the ball spin agonizingly over the crossbar. Dubravka then turned substitute Fabio Silva’s point-blank header on to the crossbar in stoppage time.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Defense agencies need accountability, reasoning in readiness technology

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Congress secures more paid leave for federal employees in new COVID-19 relief law

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up