Real Madrid president Pérez tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

February 2, 2021, 7:17 AM

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Tuesday.

Madrid said the 73-year-old Pérez is asymptomatic and tested positive after a routine test. No other details were released.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane tested positive for the coronavirus last month.

Spain remains one of the hardest-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic.

