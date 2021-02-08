CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. couple struggles with vaccine process | Who is DC making the vaccine accessible to? | See DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Sports » Pogba out for 'a…

Pogba out for ‘a few weeks,’ says United manager Solskjaer

The Associated Press

February 8, 2021, 11:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will be out for “a few weeks” because of a thigh injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Monday.

The France international was forced off near the end of the first half of United’s 3-3 draw against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

“Paul has been very important for us and we’re not going to take any risks,” said Solskjaer, speaking ahead of United’s FA Cup fifth-round match against West Ham on Tuesday. “A few weeks, definitely.”

After a slow start to the season, Pogba has been enjoying some of his best form since returning to United in 2016 for a second spell at the club, scoring winning goals against Burnley and Fulham last month to help the team stay in contention for the league title.

“Paul was really finding his form and enjoying his football,” Solskjaer said.

“We’ve been very healthy and strong for a long period so we can’t moan too much.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Energy, NNSA looking for new CIOs

Biden addresses another union priority: Cleaning house at federal impasse panel

New Biden memo calls for agency review of remote work policies for national security workforce

Navy plans to implement nearly 60 recommendations to better inclusivity and diversity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up