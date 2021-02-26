PGA Champions Tour Cologuard Classic Scores

Friday At Omni Tuscon National Tucson, Ariz. Purse: $1.7 million Yardage: 7,218; Par: 73 First Round Mike Weir 34-32_66 Scott…

Friday At Omni Tuscon National Tucson, Ariz. Purse: $1.7 million Yardage: 7,218; Par: 73 First Round

Mike Weir 34-32_66

Scott Verplank 35-32_67

Paul Goydos 34-34_68

Jeff Sluman 33-35_68

Kevin Sutherland 33-35_68

Scott Parel 35-34_69

David Toms 35-34_69

Steve Stricker 33-36_69

Billy Mayfair 36-34_70

Joe Durant 35-35_70

Retief Goosen 33-37_70

Jerry Kelly 34-36_70

Phil Mickelson 33-37_70

Olin Browne 35-36_71

Tim Petrovic 37-34_71

Tim Herron 34-37_71

Lee Janzen 37-34_71

Scott Dunlap 33-38_71

Alex Cejka 33-38_71

Ken Duke 36-35_71

Fred Funk 33-38_71

Kent Jones 36-35_71

Mark O’Meara 34-37_71

K.J. Choi 35-36_71

Miguel Angel Jiménez 36-35_71

Fred Couples 37-34_71

Bernhard Langer 36-35_71

David Frost 36-36_72

Brett Quigley 36-36_72

Billy Andrade 35-37_72

Kenny Perry 36-36_72

Davis Love III 36-36_72

Marco Dawson 35-37_72

Jeff Maggert 33-39_72

Sandy Lyle 35-37_72

Jim Furyk 36-36_72

Steve Pate 34-39_73

Robert Karlsson 36-37_73

John Huston 36-37_73

Rod Pampling 35-38_73

Colin Montgomerie 35-38_73

Kirk Triplett 36-37_73

Rocco Mediate 36-37_73

Woody Austin 35-38_73

Ernie Els 34-39_73

Robin Byrd 34-39_73

Jerry Smith 34-40_74

Jesper Parnevik 37-37_74

Michael Allen 36-38_74

Glen Day 36-38_74

Steve Jones 34-40_74

Paul Broadhurst 37-37_74

Doug Barron 35-39_74

Ken Tanigawa 38-36_74

Vijay Singh 35-39_74

Steve Flesch 37-37_74

Tom Lehman 38-36_74

Tom Gillis 38-36_74

Larry Mize 37-38_75

Bob Estes 36-39_75

Stephen Ames 38-37_75

Corey Pavin 37-38_75

Tom Pernice Jr. 40-35_75

Todd Fischer 34-41_75

Willie Wood 40-36_76

Duffy Waldorf 38-38_76

Chris DiMarco 35-41_76

Tommy Tolles 37-39_76

Tom Byrum 37-39_76

Brandt Jobe 38-38_76

Gene Sauers 36-40_76

Jim Carter 36-40_76

Robert Gamez 36-41_77

John Daly 34-43_77

Len Mattiace 39-38_77

Wes Short, Jr. 39-38_77

Fran Quinn 39-38_77

John Smoltz 38-39_77

Mark Brooks 39-39_78

Shane Bertsch 40-39_79

Scott McCarron 42-38_80

