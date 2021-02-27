PGA Champions Tour Cologuard Classic Scores

Saturday At Omni Tuscon National Tucson, Ariz. Purse: $1.7 million Yardage: 7,218; Par: 73 Second Round Mike Weir 66-67_133 Kevin…

Saturday At Omni Tuscon National Tucson, Ariz. Purse: $1.7 million Yardage: 7,218; Par: 73 Second Round

Mike Weir 66-67_133

Kevin Sutherland 68-67_135

Scott Parel 69-67_136

Scott Verplank 67-70_137

Jeff Maggert 72-66_138

Tim Petrovic 71-67_138

David Toms 69-69_138

Mark O’Meara 71-68_139

K.J. Choi 71-68_139

Steve Stricker 69-70_139

Kenny Perry 72-68_140

Fred Couples 71-69_140

Bernhard Langer 71-69_140

Jerry Kelly 70-70_140

Ernie Els 73-68_141

Jim Furyk 72-69_141

Miguel Angel Jiménez 71-70_141

Alex Cejka 71-70_141

Scott Dunlap 71-70_141

Olin Browne 71-70_141

Retief Goosen 70-71_141

Rocco Mediate 73-69_142

Woody Austin 73-69_142

Doug Barron 74-68_142

Brett Quigley 72-70_142

Tim Herron 71-71_142

Phil Mickelson 70-72_142

Billy Mayfair 70-72_142

Paul Goydos 68-74_142

Jerry Smith 74-69_143

Tom Lehman 74-69_143

Joe Durant 70-73_143

Paul Broadhurst 74-70_144

Billy Andrade 72-72_144

Kent Jones 71-73_144

Fred Funk 71-73_144

Jeff Sluman 68-76_144

Larry Mize 75-70_145

Bob Estes 75-70_145

Corey Pavin 75-70_145

Lee Janzen 71-74_145

Colin Montgomerie 73-73_146

Robert Karlsson 73-73_146

Jesper Parnevik 74-72_146

Davis Love III 72-74_146

Marco Dawson 72-74_146

Vijay Singh 74-72_146

Stephen Ames 75-71_146

Ken Duke 71-75_146

John Huston 73-74_147

Robin Byrd 73-74_147

Rod Pampling 73-75_148

Sandy Lyle 72-76_148

Michael Allen 74-74_148

Todd Fischer 75-73_148

Brandt Jobe 76-72_148

Gene Sauers 76-72_148

Jim Carter 76-72_148

Steve Pate 73-76_149

Tom Pernice Jr. 75-74_149

Kirk Triplett 73-77_150

Steve Flesch 74-76_150

Tom Gillis 74-76_150

Duffy Waldorf 76-74_150

Robert Gamez 77-73_150

Wes Short, Jr. 77-73_150

John Smoltz 77-73_150

Shane Bertsch 79-71_150

Scott McCarron 80-70_150

Ken Tanigawa 74-77_151

David Frost 72-79_151

Tom Byrum 76-75_151

Steve Jones 74-78_152

Willie Wood 76-76_152

Fran Quinn 77-75_152

Glen Day 74-81_155

Chris DiMarco 76-79_155

Tommy Tolles 76-79_155

Mark Brooks 78-78_156

Len Mattiace 77-80_157

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.