PGA Champions Tour Cologuard Classic Scores

|Saturday
|At Omni Tuscon National
|Tucson, Ariz.
|Purse: $1.7 million
|Yardage: 7,218; Par: 73
|Second Round
Mike Weir 66-67_133
Kevin Sutherland 68-67_135
Scott Parel 69-67_136
Scott Verplank 67-70_137
Jeff Maggert 72-66_138
Tim Petrovic 71-67_138
David Toms 69-69_138
Mark O’Meara 71-68_139
K.J. Choi 71-68_139
Steve Stricker 69-70_139
Kenny Perry 72-68_140
Fred Couples 71-69_140
Bernhard Langer 71-69_140
Jerry Kelly 70-70_140
Ernie Els 73-68_141
Jim Furyk 72-69_141
Miguel Angel Jiménez 71-70_141
Alex Cejka 71-70_141
Scott Dunlap 71-70_141
Olin Browne 71-70_141
Retief Goosen 70-71_141
Rocco Mediate 73-69_142
Woody Austin 73-69_142
Doug Barron 74-68_142
Brett Quigley 72-70_142
Tim Herron 71-71_142
Phil Mickelson 70-72_142
Billy Mayfair 70-72_142
Paul Goydos 68-74_142
Jerry Smith 74-69_143
Tom Lehman 74-69_143
Joe Durant 70-73_143
Paul Broadhurst 74-70_144
Billy Andrade 72-72_144
Kent Jones 71-73_144
Fred Funk 71-73_144
Jeff Sluman 68-76_144
Larry Mize 75-70_145
Bob Estes 75-70_145
Corey Pavin 75-70_145
Lee Janzen 71-74_145
Colin Montgomerie 73-73_146
Robert Karlsson 73-73_146
Jesper Parnevik 74-72_146
Davis Love III 72-74_146
Marco Dawson 72-74_146
Vijay Singh 74-72_146
Stephen Ames 75-71_146
Ken Duke 71-75_146
John Huston 73-74_147
Robin Byrd 73-74_147
Rod Pampling 73-75_148
Sandy Lyle 72-76_148
Michael Allen 74-74_148
Todd Fischer 75-73_148
Brandt Jobe 76-72_148
Gene Sauers 76-72_148
Jim Carter 76-72_148
Steve Pate 73-76_149
Tom Pernice Jr. 75-74_149
Kirk Triplett 73-77_150
Steve Flesch 74-76_150
Tom Gillis 74-76_150
Duffy Waldorf 76-74_150
Robert Gamez 77-73_150
Wes Short, Jr. 77-73_150
John Smoltz 77-73_150
Shane Bertsch 79-71_150
Scott McCarron 80-70_150
Ken Tanigawa 74-77_151
David Frost 72-79_151
Tom Byrum 76-75_151
Steve Jones 74-78_152
Willie Wood 76-76_152
Fran Quinn 77-75_152
Glen Day 74-81_155
Chris DiMarco 76-79_155
Tommy Tolles 76-79_155
Mark Brooks 78-78_156
Len Mattiace 77-80_157
